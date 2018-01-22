Forecast: Rain showers, fog to kick off the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain, drizzle and areas of dense fog around this morning.

Otherwise, showers continue to develop as a warm front lifts over Lake Erie. For now, the front has stalled over the lake, but should push north as low pressure out of the Great Plains moves in our direction.

This first batch of rain lifts out by 9 AM today, then a break for several hours with another batch arriving primarily in the evening. During the break in the afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 50s!

Here's a look at our forecast through the early afternoon.

Our roller coaster temps continue…expect a brief winter chill ahead of yet another mild stretch!