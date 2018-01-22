× Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center superintendent retires after riot

CLEVELAND– There is new fallout at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center in the wake of what investigators called a riot two weeks ago.

Teen inmates went on a rampage and caused an estimated $200,000 damage.

Now, the superintendent of the detention center has just retired. In her letter to the county, Karmin Bryant did not cite a specific reason for retiring now.

However, this comes after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley spoke out and called for changes in management there. He said the facility now holds more kids suspected of violent crimes than ever.

Six teens, ages 14 and 15, now face charges for the uprising, but taxpayers will get stuck with the repair bill. They were also being held for violent crimes, including one charged with aggravated murder.

