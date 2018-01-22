Cleveland kennel full: More than 100 dogs in need of a good home

CLEVELAND- More than 100 dogs at the Cleveland kennel are in need of a loving home.

The kennel posted on their Facebook page that they are full and have almost no empty cages.

“Whether you are looking for an adventure buddy or a couch potato, we can help make a match,” the kennel said in their Facebook post.

Adoption fees are just $61, which includes license, microchip, basic vaccinations and spay/neuter. We are located are 2690 W. 7th Street. Our open hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays.

Email: citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us to set up a meet. To check out the dogs up for adoption click here, petango.com/cacc.