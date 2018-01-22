× Black History Month 2018: events and celebrations throughout northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND – February is Black History Month, and the theme for the 2018 commemoration is “African Americans in Times of War.” It was chosen to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and honors the roles that African-Americans have played in war over the nation’s history.

A number of northeast Ohio organizations are holding special events throughout the month:

African-American history tour through Cleveland

Curated by The Cleveland Historical Society

Self-guided tour

Click here for the webpage.

Dinner with a Slice of History

Stephanie Johnson, 1st African-American Delta Airlines pilot

International Women’s Air & Space Museum

February 2, 6:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information

Genealogical Committee – African American History in Ohio

Saturday, February 3, noon – 3 p.m.

Western Reserve Historical Society

10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Click here for information and tickets

African Fashions Black History Month Sale

Saturday, February 3 and Sunday February 4, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Hotel Indigo Cleveland-Beachwood

3581 Park East Drive

Beachwood, OH 44122

Click here to register

Verb Ballets

Commissions by African-American choreographers

St. Ignatius High School Breen Center, Cleveland

Saturday, February 3, 8 p.m.

Click here for ticket and event information

Black History on Tap: My Corner of Cleveland

Saturday, February 10, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Western Reserve Historical Society

10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Click here for ticket and event information.

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM:

Hall of Fame Series with DJ Yella and Lil Eazy-E

Wednesday, Feb 7, 7 p.m.

Click here for ticket information

Let it Whip! Kinsman Dazz Band dance party with DJ Ellery

Friday, February 9, 8 p.m.

Click here for ticket information

Film screening: Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap

Directed and produced by Ice-T

Wednesday, February 21, 7 p.m.

Click here for ticket information

CTRL/ALT/BEAT presented by <BLKhack> Cleveland

Wednesday, February 28, 5:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS BLACK HERITAGE THEME NIGHTS:

February 3 vs Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m.

The team will honor first African-Americans in NBA along with Wayne Embry, first

NBA African-American GM and Team President

Click here for ticket information

February 22 vs Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.

Salute to African-American women who have shaped our nation

Click here for ticket information

February 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m.

Salute to African-Americans who have made contributions in

the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics

Click here for ticket information

Sports Marketing Workshop for diverse students and professionals

January 31-February 3, Quicken Loans Arena

Click here to register

CUYAHOGA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:

The History of the Underground Railroad in Ohio

Civil War historian Paul Goebbel and his wife, in period costume, share insight into the role of Ohio in the Underground Railroad.

Saturday, February 3, 2 p.m.

Indpendence branch, 6361 Selig Drive, Independence, Ohio 44131

Click here to register

Celebrate Black History: Mary Elizabeth Bowser

The story of one of the highest placed espionage agents of the Civil War.

Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Maple Heights branch

5225 Library Lane, Maple Hts, OH 44137

Click here to register

African-American Read-In

Connect with books by African-American authors

Thursday, February 8, 6:30 p.m.

Warrensville Heights Branch

4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

Click here to register

Sing For Freedom

Muszikat-Shalom performs Civil Rights Movement music

Tuesday, February 13, 7 p.m.

Richmond Heights Branch

5235 Wilson Mills Road, Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Click here to register

and

Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Fairview Park Branch

21255 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126

Click here to register

Book discussion: “Fences” by August Wilson

Wednesday, February 14, 2 p.m.

Warrensville Heights Branch

4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

Click here to register

Women in History: Josephine Baker

Actress portrayal

Monday, February 19, 7 p.m.

Brook Park Branch

6155 Engle Road, Brook Park, OH 44142

Click here to register

Celebrate Black History Month concert

Saturday, February 24, 2 p.m.

Warrensville Heights Branch

4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

Click here for ticket information

Book discussion: “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Who Helped Win the Space Race”

by Margot Lee Shetterly

February 26, 2:30 p.m.

Strongsville Branch

18700 Westwood Drive, Strongsville, OH 44136

No registration required, this is part of the Monday Afternoon Book Discussion

Book discussion: “Called to Rise: A Life in Faithful Service to the Community That Made Me”

by David O. Brown

February 27, 7:15 p.m.

Southeast Branch

70 Columbus Rd, Bedford, OH 44146

No registration required

CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS: (click here for information)

“March: Book One” and “March: Book Two” by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin

Book discussion and reading of graphic novel

Thursday, February 1, 4 p.m.

Main Library

325 Superior Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

“Black Panther & The Crew 1: We Are the Streets” by Ta-Nehisi Coates & Yona Harvey “Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet: Book 1” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Thursday, February 15, 4 p.m.

Main Library

325 Superior Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Author Visit: Angie Thomas

Author of “The Hate U Give,” a bestselling Young Adult novel

Audience Q&A will follow the presentation

Saturday, February 17, 2 p.m.

Main Library

325 Superior Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Click here for information

Jane Crow: the Life of Pauli Murray by Rosalind Rosenberg

Book discussion

Monday, February 26, noon

Part of the Brown Bag Book Clubs

Main Library

325 Superior Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

The University of Akron has a large number of screenings, lectures and events scheduled throughout the month.

Click here for the list.

AKRON-SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:

Storytelling performance for families

Saturday February 3, 1 p.m.

Kenmore Branch

969 Kenmore Boulevard

Akron, Ohio 44314

Click here for more information.

History and Sampling of African-American Soul Food with Keon Reed

Saturday, January 27, 2 pm

Main Library (Children’s Library)

60 South High Street

Akron, Ohio 44326

Click here for pre-register information

The Underground Railroad in Ohio

Tuesday, February 6, 6:30 pm

Goodyear Branch Library

60 Goodyear Boulevard

Akron, Ohio 44305

Register in advance. Click here for information.

Movie Nights at the Library

Wednesday, February 7 (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks)

Maple Valley Branch Library

1187 Copley RoadAkron, Ohio 44320

Click here for information

Movies at Main: Marshall

Thursday, February 8,6 p.m.

Click here for information

John Brown’s America

Tuesday, February 20, 6:30 pm

Tallmadge Branch Library

90 Community Road

Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

Click here for information.

Rising from the Rails (a documentary)

Saturday, February 24, 2 pm (Auditorium)

Main Library

60 South High Street

Akron, Ohio 44326

Click here for information

Harriet Tubman, The Woman and Soldier of Freedom

Wednesday, February 28, 2 pm

Green Branch Library

4046 Massillon Road

Uniontown, Ohio 44685

Click here for information

If your organization would like an event included, please send the name of the event, the date, the time and a link to the website to tips@fox8.com with Black History Month event in the subject line.