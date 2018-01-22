Black History Month 2018: events and celebrations throughout northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND – February is Black History Month, and the theme for the 2018 commemoration is “African Americans in Times of War.” It was chosen to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and honors the roles that African-Americans have played in war over the nation’s history.
A number of northeast Ohio organizations are holding special events throughout the month:
African-American history tour through Cleveland
Curated by The Cleveland Historical Society
Self-guided tour
Click here for the webpage.
Dinner with a Slice of History
Stephanie Johnson, 1st African-American Delta Airlines pilot
International Women’s Air & Space Museum
February 2, 6:30 p.m.
Click here for ticket information
Genealogical Committee – African American History in Ohio
Saturday, February 3, noon – 3 p.m.
Western Reserve Historical Society
10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Click here for information and tickets
African Fashions Black History Month Sale
Saturday, February 3 and Sunday February 4, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Hotel Indigo Cleveland-Beachwood
3581 Park East Drive
Beachwood, OH 44122
Click here to register
Verb Ballets
Commissions by African-American choreographers
St. Ignatius High School Breen Center, Cleveland
Saturday, February 3, 8 p.m.
Click here for ticket and event information
Black History on Tap: My Corner of Cleveland
Saturday, February 10, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Western Reserve Historical Society
10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106
Click here for ticket and event information.
ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM:
Hall of Fame Series with DJ Yella and Lil Eazy-E
Wednesday, Feb 7, 7 p.m.
Click here for ticket information
Let it Whip! Kinsman Dazz Band dance party with DJ Ellery
Friday, February 9, 8 p.m.
Click here for ticket information
Film screening: Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap
Directed and produced by Ice-T
Wednesday, February 21, 7 p.m.
Click here for ticket information
CTRL/ALT/BEAT presented by <BLKhack> Cleveland
Wednesday, February 28, 5:30 p.m.
Click here for ticket information
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS BLACK HERITAGE THEME NIGHTS:
February 3 vs Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m.
The team will honor first African-Americans in NBA along with Wayne Embry, first
NBA African-American GM and Team President
Click here for ticket information
February 22 vs Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.
Salute to African-American women who have shaped our nation
Click here for ticket information
February 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m.
Salute to African-Americans who have made contributions in
the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics
Click here for ticket information
Sports Marketing Workshop for diverse students and professionals
January 31-February 3, Quicken Loans Arena
Click here to register
CUYAHOGA COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:
The History of the Underground Railroad in Ohio
Civil War historian Paul Goebbel and his wife, in period costume, share insight into the role of Ohio in the Underground Railroad.
Saturday, February 3, 2 p.m.
Indpendence branch, 6361 Selig Drive, Independence, Ohio 44131
Click here to register
Celebrate Black History: Mary Elizabeth Bowser
The story of one of the highest placed espionage agents of the Civil War.
Tuesday, February 6, 7 p.m.
Maple Heights branch
5225 Library Lane, Maple Hts, OH 44137
Click here to register
African-American Read-In
Connect with books by African-American authors
Thursday, February 8, 6:30 p.m.
Warrensville Heights Branch
4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
Click here to register
Sing For Freedom
Muszikat-Shalom performs Civil Rights Movement music
Tuesday, February 13, 7 p.m.
Richmond Heights Branch
5235 Wilson Mills Road, Richmond Heights, OH 44143
Click here to register
and
Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Fairview Park Branch
21255 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126
Click here to register
Book discussion: “Fences” by August Wilson
Wednesday, February 14, 2 p.m.
Warrensville Heights Branch
4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
Click here to register
Women in History: Josephine Baker
Actress portrayal
Monday, February 19, 7 p.m.
Brook Park Branch
6155 Engle Road, Brook Park, OH 44142
Click here to register
Celebrate Black History Month concert
Saturday, February 24, 2 p.m.
Warrensville Heights Branch
4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
Click here for ticket information
Book discussion: “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Who Helped Win the Space Race”
by Margot Lee Shetterly
February 26, 2:30 p.m.
Strongsville Branch
18700 Westwood Drive, Strongsville, OH 44136
No registration required, this is part of the Monday Afternoon Book Discussion
Book discussion: “Called to Rise: A Life in Faithful Service to the Community That Made Me”
by David O. Brown
February 27, 7:15 p.m.
Southeast Branch
70 Columbus Rd, Bedford, OH 44146
No registration required
CLEVELAND PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS: (click here for information)
“March: Book One” and “March: Book Two” by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin
Book discussion and reading of graphic novel
Thursday, February 1, 4 p.m.
Main Library
325 Superior Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
“Black Panther & The Crew 1: We Are the Streets” by Ta-Nehisi Coates & Yona Harvey “Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet: Book 1” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Thursday, February 15, 4 p.m.
Main Library
325 Superior Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
Author Visit: Angie Thomas
Author of “The Hate U Give,” a bestselling Young Adult novel
Audience Q&A will follow the presentation
Saturday, February 17, 2 p.m.
Main Library
325 Superior Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
Click here for information
Jane Crow: the Life of Pauli Murray by Rosalind Rosenberg
Book discussion
Monday, February 26, noon
Part of the Brown Bag Book Clubs
Main Library
325 Superior Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
The University of Akron has a large number of screenings, lectures and events scheduled throughout the month.
Click here for the list.
AKRON-SUMMIT COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS:
Storytelling performance for families
Saturday February 3, 1 p.m.
Kenmore Branch
969 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, Ohio 44314
Click here for more information.
History and Sampling of African-American Soul Food with Keon Reed
Saturday, January 27, 2 pm
Main Library (Children’s Library)
60 South High Street
Akron, Ohio 44326
Click here for pre-register information
The Underground Railroad in Ohio
Tuesday, February 6, 6:30 pm
Goodyear Branch Library
60 Goodyear Boulevard
Akron, Ohio 44305
Register in advance. Click here for information.
Movie Nights at the Library
Wednesday, February 7 (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks)
Maple Valley Branch Library
1187 Copley RoadAkron, Ohio 44320
Click here for information
Movies at Main: Marshall
Thursday, February 8,6 p.m.
Click here for information
John Brown’s America
Tuesday, February 20, 6:30 pm
Tallmadge Branch Library
90 Community Road
Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Click here for information.
Rising from the Rails (a documentary)
Saturday, February 24, 2 pm (Auditorium)
Main Library
60 South High Street
Akron, Ohio 44326
Click here for information
Harriet Tubman, The Woman and Soldier of Freedom
Wednesday, February 28, 2 pm
Green Branch Library
4046 Massillon Road
Uniontown, Ohio 44685
Click here for information
