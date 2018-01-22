Akron school board member found unconscious, overdosing in vehicle resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron Public Schools board member John Otterman submitted his resignation to the Akron Board of Education Monday.

The board accepted it.

Otterman's resignation comes just days after police say the 57-year-old was given four doses of Narcan after being found overdosing and unconscious in the front seat of an SUV.

Police say he was also found to be in possession of drugs and now faces a charge of drug abuse marijuana in the incident.

According to police reports, officers were called to the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue Thursday night, where they found Otterman seated in the front driver's seat of the SUV.

Medics arrived, and administered Narcan before taking him to Akron City Hospital for treatment.

Police found a folded piece of paper with a white powdered substance that was determined to be fentanyl, in the center console of the vehicle. They also found marijuana.

Police reports state that they met with Otterman at the hospital, where he admitted to having the drugs.

Under an immunity law, Otterman may have immunity from any charges related to an a suspected opiod overdose in the incident. But he does face a drug abuse marijuana charge.

