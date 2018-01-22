40 years later: What do you remember from the Blizzard of ’78? Share your stories and photos here…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Were you around for the Blizzard of 1978?

What do you remember?

We're nearing the 40th anniversary of the biggest winter storm to ever hit Ohio.

It paralyzed the state for three days, shutting down the Ohio Turnpike for the first time in history and killing at least 51 in the state.

We're looking back by sharing stories and photos from the legendary storm.

