2018 Country Megaticket concerts announced! Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley among performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Live Nation and the Blossom Music Center have announced the line-up for this summer’s Country Megaticket.

The six concerts are some of the biggest and best names in country music. This year is the 11th for the Megaticket.

The 11th annual series will include:

— Kenny Chesney, June 6

— Brad Paisley and Hank Williams Jr., July 5

— Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, July 20

— Keith Urban, Aug. 10

— Rascal Flatts, Aug. 17

— Jason Aldean, Aug. 23

Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. The deadline to purchase is Feb. 25 at 10 p.m.

Prices for a Megaticket range from $175 for a general admission lawn ticket to $795 for a Platinum, covered seat ticket. The price for a parking pass this year is $100.

