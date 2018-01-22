× 11-year-old injured in Lorain drive-by shooting; Suspect in custody

LORAIN, Ohio– A suspect was arrested in a drive-by shooting in Lorain that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the shooting on Larkmoor Street shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday. The bullets went through the walls of the home, hitting a 19-year-old woman in her shoulder and an 11-year-old boy in his thigh.

Police spotted the suspects’ car and there was a short chase that ended in a crash. Anthony Lamar Charlton, 26, of Lorain, was arrested while other suspects were able to get away.

According to police, they recovered multiple firearms from inside the vehicle.

More arrests are expected and the case remains under investigation.