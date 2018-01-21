× Super Bowl 2018: Eagles Vs. Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS-The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl for the eighth time since Tom Brady took over as quarterback during the 2001 season. And the Philadelphia Eagles have ridden their backup quarterback to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2005.

Brady hooked up with Danny Amendola for a four-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 remaining to complete the Pats’ comeback in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC championship game at Foxborough. The 40-year-old Brady was 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns despite suffering a right hand injury during practice last week.

Jacksonville enjoyed a 20-10 lead until Amendola grabbed a nine-yard scoring strike from Brady with 8:44 remaining. Amendola caught seven passes for 84 yards, while Brandin Cooks had six receptions for 100 yards.

The Jaguars threatened to turn the game into a rout after Mercedes Lewis and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns about seven minutes apart in the second quarter, putting Jacksonville ahead 14-3. New England didn’t reach the end zone until James White scored on a one-yard run late in the first half following a pair of penalties called on the Jaguars.

Blake Bortles was 23 of 36 for 293 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville, which controlled the ball for over 35 minutes.

The Jaguars were trying to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in team history.

Nick Foles came up big in the NFC Championship Game as the Eagles rolled to a 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Foles missed on just seven passes as he was 26 of 33 for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

Alshon Jeffrey grabbed scoring passes of 53 and five yards from Foles, who also hit Torrey Smith for a 41-yard score.

LaGarrette Blount ran for an 11-yard touchdown and Jay Ajayi (ah-JY’-ee) finished with 73 yards on 18 carries to help the Eagles control the ball for 34 minutes.

Foles was at his best on third downs, completing 10 of 11 for 159 yards and two TDs.

Minnesota actually took the lead on their opening possession as Case Keenum threw a 25-yard TD pass to Kyle Rudolph, However, Patrick Robinson ignited the Eagles with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown later in the first quarter.

Keenum was picked off twice while completing 28 of 48 for 271 yards.