Sunday forecast: the snow melt continues

CLEVELAND - Some patchy light rain and drizzle are dotting the landscape this morning. Areas of fog are also extent. Otherwise, it's a cool and quiet start to our Sunday.

It may be a good time to take down your outside lights from the holidays. Enjoy! Temperatures will continue their slow moderation It will stay in the 40’s through today. Monday, temperatures will top 50 before returning to normal.

Temperatures will remain above freezing so I’m not anticipating any icy conditions. Clouds rule the sky tomorrow along with a slight chance of a sprinkle. A wave of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning, then a break for several hours with another batch arriving late afternoon.

Here's a look at the forecast through the afternoon.