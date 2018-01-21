Rainy start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Patchy light rain, drizzle and areas of fog around this evening. Otherwise, showers continues to develop as a warm front lifts in overnight. Temperatures will stay in the low 40’s tonight.

This first batch of rain lifts out by 9 AM Monday, then a break for several hours with another batch arriving primarily in the evening. During the break in the afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 50’s!

Our roller coaster temps continue…expect a brief winter chill ahead of yet another mild stretch!