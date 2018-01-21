PHOTOS: Bald eagles frolick on the shores of Sandusky Bay

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The snow melt on Lake Erie is attracting more than just the thought of spring’s arrival: bald eagles are enjoying the temporary thaw, and the stunning photos above, prove it!

FOX 8 viewer Carmelo LoParo and his wife, Margie, live on Johnson’s Island in Sandusky Bay.

He explained why living there in winter is a no brainer:

“A lot of our friends question as to why we would live here during winter. The attached pictures of these bald eagles in our backyard is why. They are enjoying the temporary thaw. Awesome!”

