PARMA– A very itchy month for the Parma Police Department has paid off big time!

A group of very dedicated Parma patrol officers participated in No-Shave November this past fall.

In a Twitter post Sunday, the Parma Police Department announced that they presented a check over $6,000 to A Special Wish Foundation.

That donation will allow A Special Wish Foundation to send Ella to Disney World!

The department thanks everyone who donated to their campaign.