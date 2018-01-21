Kucinich to protest deportation of Youngstown business owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN -- Democratic candidate for Governor and former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich will be in Youngstown today to protest the detention and threatened deportation of Youngstown-area businessman Amer Othman Adi, a news release stated.

Kucinich and his wife, Elizabeth, will join Adi's friends and family for a 2 p.m. rally at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. Adi is currently on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration, the release said.

Adi was taken into custody earlier this week at his Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in in Cleveland.

His attorney told WKBN that Adi was arrested and detained before what was expected to be a routine hearing on his immigration status. “The first thing out of their mouth was, ‘We’re not going to beat around the bush. We’re going to take him into custody,'" Attorney, David Leopold, said.

Othman, who has called United States home for 38 years, was scheduled to be deported to his native Jordan earlier this month, but received a stay at the time.

"This case is proof of the harshness, insensitivity, and injustice of our immigration enforcement policies," said Kucinich.

Heading to this emergency rally now. I was with Adi only last week. We need to fix our broken immigration system - in the meantime #FreeAmerNow pic.twitter.com/tWYVkN1o7g — Dennis Kucinich (@Dennis_Kucinich) January 21, 2018

