Former Browns star Earnest Byner hosts ‘Fumble Recovery’ in Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND -- His name is synonymous with Cleveland sports, and even though he doesn't suit up on Sundays anymore, he's still making a difference in the community.

We're talking about Earnest Byner, who stopped by the FOX 8 studios Sunday morning with a preview of his "Fumble Recovery" event today from 2 p.m - 6 p.m. at the Winking Lizard in Bedford Heights on Miles Road.

Watch the video above to hear about his charity, The Healing Dawgs, and thoughts on the Browns.

For more information on The Healing Dawgs, click here.