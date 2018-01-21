× Canton woman dies in early morning house fire

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton woman died in a house fire on Sunday morning.

The Stark County coroner’s office tells Fox 8 that two construction workers at a home on Shadyside Avenue smelled smoke at about 8:45 a.m. in a house next door to the one they were working on. The men broke a window in the home and shined a light inside. It was then that they saw the woman on the floor. They called the fire department, but she was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Her identity of the victim, who was in her late 60’s, has not been released.

Her cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.