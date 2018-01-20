Woman charged in shooting of 45-year-old Stark County man

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 45-year-old man remains hospitalized after being shot Friday night, and a woman is in police custody.

Officials say it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Hudson Drive SW in Navarre.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

According to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Angela Webb is charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man or provide further details about the shooting.

Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, the release said.

Stick with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.