Trevor Bauer keeps sense of humor over drone jokes during Tribe Fest

CLEVELAND– Leave it to Trevor Bauer to find a way to stay busy in between signing autographs at Tribe Fest on Saturday.

The Cleveland Indians starting pitcher kept a tally of the number of times people asked about his drone. Bauer had a sheet of paper behind his name card with the tally and was up to 16 mentions before noon.

He said he didn’t keep count during last year’s Tribe Fest and realized it was a missed opportunity.

Bauer also had a camera set up on a small tripod to record fans coming through for autographs. We wonder how the finished product will compare to his GoPro celebration videos.

Catcher Yan Gomes, who was sitting next to Bauer in the autograph session, also got in on the fun. He had a sign that read, “Ask Trevor about his drone. I’m not signing if you don’t.”

Bauer’s drone drama started during the 2016 American League Championship Series when he suffered a cut to his pinky finger while working on his drone. He needed several stitches. Then in August, the drone, named “Iron Man, went missing from Clague Park in Westlake.

