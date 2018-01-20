LIVE VIDEO: vigil for man killed by off-duty Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND – A vigil is being held at the Corner Alley on Euclid Avenue Saturday night to remember the man shot and killed last week by an off-duty Cleveland police officer.

Police say Thomas Yatsko, 21. was shot after he attacked off-duty officer, Dean Graziolli. Graziolli was working security at The Corner Alley bar and went outside to break up a fight when officials say he was attacked.

He then shot the man, according to Cleveland police. Yatsko did not have a weapon on him during the altercation.

