History in the making: LeBron James could become youngest player to hit 30,000 points Saturday

CLEVELAND – Ready to see some history? Anyone watching the Cleveland Cavs matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday afternoon will most likely do just that, as LeBron James was only 25 points away from his 30,000th career point.

When he hits that total, he will become the youngest NBA player to do so. He joins 6 other NBA greats in the 30,000 club: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the select list of scorers.

The Cavs had a bit of fun with the about-to-be-reached milestone, asking LeBron’s teammates how they think he will make that historic basket:

Coach Tyrone Lue talked about the milestone:

"One thing about LeBron — he's always going to play the game the right way." Coach Lue on @KingJames nearing 30,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/Wvk2RLq4V7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 20, 2018

And how was King James before the big game? Taking it all in stride…or dance, as the case may be:

In case you had any doubt that #LeBronJames is ready to make #NBA history today … 😈#StriveForGreatness🚀 pic.twitter.com/hBSZgdo5k6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 20, 2018