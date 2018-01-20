× Get ready for baseball season: It’s time for Tribe Fest

CLEVELAND– The new and improved Cleveland Indians’ Tribe Fest took over the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland on Saturday.

The event features more than 200,000 square feet of games, merchandise and all things Indians.

Indians President Chris Antonetti and skipper Terry Francona spoke about the current state of the club, while young fans got a chance to play ball with Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez.

The first session was exclusively for season ticket holders and it continues at 1:30 p.m. for the general public.