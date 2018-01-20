Awwww: Say hello to Disney’s newborn hippo! (And see how it’s related to Fiona)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida - There's a new little prince or princess in Disney's Animal Kingdom!

The park announced that a new baby Nile hippo was born to mom 21-year-old Tuma on January 13. The baby is the first hippo born in the park in 13 years.

The baby's dad is Henry. According to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Henry is the grandpa to Ohio's most famous hippo, Fiona who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo. (Henry was also the name of Fiona's father, who passed away last year.)That means that the new little calf is Fiona's aunt or uncle. Right now, baby and mom are having some bonding time, so we might not know the calf's gender or weight for a while.

According to the park, Tuma and Henry were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.