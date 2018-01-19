Woman accused of killing husband & fleeing to Brazil pleads not guilty, is issued $10 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio -- The woman accused of murdering her husband and fleeing to Brazil more than 10 years ago pleaded not guilty and was issued $10 million bond in court Friday.

Claudia Hoerig appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Friday morning.

The US Marshals Service brought Hoerig back to the United States earlier this month.

Her husband, Karl Hoerig, was killed in his Newton Falls home in 2007.

Watkins has said Claudia Hoerig, shortly after shooting her husband, and emptying their bank accounts, fled to Brazil. She was able to avoid facing U.S. charges because Brazil’s constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilian nationals.

Then in 2016, after pressure from U.S. officials including Congressman Tim Ryan, a Brazilian judge ordered Claudia Hoerig to be taken into custody.

Watkins wrote in a press release on Wednesday that Hoerig was returned to Trumbull County on January 17 in accordance with an extradition treaty between the United States and Brazil.

