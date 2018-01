Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will continue their slow moderation to near normal today, then above for a three-day thaw!

As short as they are, they surely feel great when you compare them to the month thus far. Only 5 out of the last 18 days have come in with above normal highs:

Here’s a look at the 8 Day Forecast:

Based on the pattern, winter is definitely not over. Our February outlook calls for below normal temperatures in February with above normal snowfall.