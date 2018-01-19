Warning to patients after pharmacy license of Clinical Apothecaries in Medina suspended

MEDINA, Ohio — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced the suspension of the pharmacy license of Clinical Apothecaries, Inc. on Medina Road in Medina. A press release states the reason is due to the pharmacy “engaging in compounding practices that pose immediate and serious harm to the public.”

The board is strongly recommending patients immediately stop using all of their medications dispensed from Clinical Apothecaries.

If you need to confirm the source of the drug, refer to the medication’s labeling.

According to the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, patients should contact their doctor, healthcare provider or veterinarian to get new prescriptions.

The board is reviewing records to directly contact potentially-affected patients.

If you think you may have experienced an adverse reaction from a medication dispensed by Clinical Apothecaries, please contact the Board of Pharmacy at compliance@pharmacy.ohio.gov or call 614-466-4143 during normal business hours.

Patients sending an email should include their full name, telephone number, the name of the medication and a description of the adverse reaction.

**More information can be found here.