Trumbull County Sergeant, two deputies treated for exposure to unknown substance

WARREN, Ohio - A Trumbull County Sheriff's Office sergeant and two deputies were treated and released from the hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened Thursday night in Newton Township, after responding to a suspected heroin overdose.

Narcan was used to revive the man, which officials have not identified. Officials say the man kicked a table sending the substance, believed to be heroin or fentanyl, into the air and on deputies. Testing is needed to determine if the substance could have further injured deputies.

Those who protect and serve say it's a reminder of how their lives remain at risk during a heightened opioid and heroin epidemic.

"The type of policing has actually changed quite a bit over the past several years because of the opioid epidemic and the way fentanyl has come onto the scene definitely makes you a lot more cautious," said Major Jeff Palmer.

The man is charged with tampering with evidence and three counts of assault on an officer. A report with additional details was not immediately available.