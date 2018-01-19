Suspect may have robbed two Cleveland banks on same day, FBI says

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland FBI is investigating two bank robberies that may have been committed by the same man.

The first one happened at the PNC Bank on Chester Ave. at around 10:50 a.m. Friday.

The FBI says the man claimed he had a weapon, but one was never seen. He demanded money from a bank teller. He then took off with the undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as being in his mid-to-late 50s, 5’6″-5’7,” with a thin build, mustache and gray beard.

The second robbery happened at around 2:18 p.m. at the KeyBank on Chester Avenue.

In this case, the unknown suspect and possible driver arrived in what appeared to be a dark Dodge Grand Caravan.

The suspect wrote a note, and gave it to the teller.

The FBI says he verbally threatened the teller if she did not cooperate; the teller complied with his demand for money.

The suspect then appeared to get back into the van and left the area.

The FBI says the suspect descriptions in the bank robberies match each other.

You’re asked to please contact the Cleveland Division of Police or the Cleveland FBI with any information regarding the identity of the suspect. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.