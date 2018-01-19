× Show Info: January 19, 2018

Dixie’s Tupperware Party

Our first guest, Dixie Longate, is a member of the illustrious “#1 Tupperware Seller in the world” club!

www.playhousesquare.org

Bialy’s Bagels

Cleveland named it one of the “100 things every Clevelander must do before they die!” Eat a bagel at Bialy’s Bagels.

2267 Warrensville Center Rd.

University Heights, Ohio 44121

(216) 371-1088

https://www.facebook.com/bialysbagels/

Dr. Marc

A new year, maybe you want to consider a new diet. Dr. Marc Gullinov from the Cleveland Clinic is here to talk about the top rated diets of 2018!

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Destination Cleveland

It’s no secret that Cleveland is an amazing city! And now we’ve got even more reasons to love “the Land!”

334 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44114

www.ThisIsCleveland.com

NARI Home Improvement Show

If you’re looking for fresh ideas to update your home, I’ve got just the place for you!

I-X Center

One I-X Center Drive

Cleveland, OH 44135

https://www.remodelohio.org/

Best of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

We’re just two weeks away from teh big football game! That means it’s time to start planning your snacks! Mistie Ankenman from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn was here to help!

3916 S Cleveland Massillon Rd

Barberton, OH

https://www.bestofgrandpascheesebarn.com/

2018 Progressive Mid-America Boat Show

It might be hard to think summer with the frigid temps outside, but boating season is just around the corner!

January 18-21, 2018

I-X Center

Cleveland, Ohio

http://clevelandboatshow.com/

Colonial Beverage

Thanks to one of our loyal viewers, we took a trip to Chesterland to sample wine!

8389 Mayfield Road

Chesterland, Ohio 44026

440-729-7303

https://www.colonial-wine.com/