Show Info: January 19, 2018
Dixie’s Tupperware Party
Our first guest, Dixie Longate, is a member of the illustrious “#1 Tupperware Seller in the world” club!
www.playhousesquare.org
Bialy’s Bagels
Cleveland named it one of the “100 things every Clevelander must do before they die!” Eat a bagel at Bialy’s Bagels.
2267 Warrensville Center Rd.
University Heights, Ohio 44121
(216) 371-1088
https://www.facebook.com/bialysbagels/
Dr. Marc
A new year, maybe you want to consider a new diet. Dr. Marc Gullinov from the Cleveland Clinic is here to talk about the top rated diets of 2018!
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
Destination Cleveland
It’s no secret that Cleveland is an amazing city! And now we’ve got even more reasons to love “the Land!”
334 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
www.ThisIsCleveland.com
NARI Home Improvement Show
If you’re looking for fresh ideas to update your home, I’ve got just the place for you!
I-X Center
One I-X Center Drive
Cleveland, OH 44135
https://www.remodelohio.org/
Best of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
We’re just two weeks away from teh big football game! That means it’s time to start planning your snacks! Mistie Ankenman from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn was here to help!
3916 S Cleveland Massillon Rd
Barberton, OH
https://www.bestofgrandpascheesebarn.com/
2018 Progressive Mid-America Boat Show
It might be hard to think summer with the frigid temps outside, but boating season is just around the corner!
January 18-21, 2018
I-X Center
Cleveland, Ohio
http://clevelandboatshow.com/
Colonial Beverage
Thanks to one of our loyal viewers, we took a trip to Chesterland to sample wine!
8389 Mayfield Road
Chesterland, Ohio 44026
440-729-7303
https://www.colonial-wine.com/