Rocky River warns residents of possible ice jams, flooding with warmer weather on the way

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Rocky River is warning residents of the potential for ice jams and flooding in the Yacht Club basin with temperatures expected to warm up and possible precipitation in the forecast in the coming days.

The city says the ice in the west channel and at the mouth of the Rocky River may prevent water from moving and the rain, along with the snow melt, could raise river levels quickly.

Flooding is a possibility early next week. Rocky River is urging its residents to prepare their homes.

The city says if residents notice high water in the river, they will need to make the decision to quickly leave their homes; don’t wait to be evacuated.

The city offers the following tips to prepare:

Plan where to go if evacuating;

Pack important insurance paperwork, photographs and items of value, phone charger, etc. for easy removal from your home including an overnight bag;

Make a point to unplug electronics, move items off the floor and possibly turn the power off to your home before evacuating if warm weather allows.

Once you leave the area, the city says do not return to your home as evacuations may be ongoing and there may be dangerous river conditions.

Rocky River says if there are any questions or concerns, you can contact the public service safety director by calling 440-331-0600. After business hours, residents are asked to please call the non-emergency line at the Rocky River Police Department: 440-331-1234 (extension 0).