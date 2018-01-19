Rock Hall Rock Off: High school bands to compete in first round Saturday night

CLEVELAND — It will be a big night ahead Saturday for some Northeast Ohio high schools.

Twelve bands and artists will compete in round one of the 22nd Annual High School Tri-C Rock Off at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

A total of of 51 acts will compete across four semifinals with 12 advancing to the finals.

The Rock Hall says one grand-prize winning band will receive $1,000 cash and $250 for their high school music program; second place will receive $250 cash and $100 for their high school music program and third place will receive $100 cash.

The first place winner will be invited to perform at the final installment of the 2018 Vans Warped Tour at Blossom Music Center and at the Rock Hall’s annual Summer in the City program on the PNC Stage. One finalist will also be selected to perform at the 2018 Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland.

Also– the winning bands will be invited to perform at special functions produced by the Rock Hall during Induction week.

Here are the bands/artists performing in round one:

**More, here**