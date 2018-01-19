× Police chief: Investigation launched over local teacher’s alleged text messages to student

BROOKLYN-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of an investigation involving a Brooklyn Middle School teacher after a complaint about text messages with a student.

Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke tells us the School District made a referral Thursday to a school resource officer. That officer is in the very beginning stages of gathering evidence.

FOX 8 has reached out to the District to find out more including the status of the teacher.

