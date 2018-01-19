Now, that’s cold! Coldest temperature in Cleveland was 24 years ago today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have already had some pretty cold temperatures in Cleveland this winter.

But, do you remember this? It was 24 years ago today -- on January 19, 1994, that the all-time record coldest temperature was recorded in Cleveland: 20 degrees below zero.

It was a new all-time record low, set at just after 5:30 a.m. that day.

Some other spots including the Akron-Canton area recorded temperatures at 25 degrees below zero.

On that morning, our Andre Bernier did a weather experiment, which involved an orange, and also some pecan pie.

**See what happened in the video, above!**