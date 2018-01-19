Missing: Ladasia Vinson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Ladasia Vinson, 13, was last seen Jan. 8, 2015.

She is 4'5" tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5518.

