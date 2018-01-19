Francisco Lindor signs portrait boy made of him: ‘You make me look good!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio- Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor has many fans, but now he is a huge fan of one Cleveland boy who drew a portrait of him.

Nicholas Mariani, 12, spent months fine tuning a portrait of the Tribe star during free art classes offered at League Park's Baseball Heritage Museum.

He showed off his artwork to FOX 8's Matt Wright back in October. It was so good, a national museum expressed interest in including it in an exhibit about Latinos and baseball set to open in 2020.

Friday, Nicholas met Lindor, who seemed very impressed with the portrait. "You make me look good!" Lindor told him. The Indians player signed the portrait and even took a few photos with Nicholas.

