Effects of government shutdown felt here at home

CLEVELAND - The impending government shutdown will be felt far beyond Washington - including right here in northeast Ohio.

"We have a race tomorrow," says Jeff Boni, a runner and Cuyahoga Falls resident.

The race is scheduled to take place in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. If the government shuts down at midnight, the race will likely have to be cancelled.

"We're hoping to keep the park as accessible as possible," says Jennie Vasarhelyi, a park ranger.

But, she adds, the rangers will have to shut down anything that involves using park staff or indoor resources. A shutdown would mean that most park employees would be furloughed, and the visitor center would be closed.

In addition, NASA Glenn says most of its 3,300 people would be furloughed as well for the duration of any shutdown.

Sam Green brought his family from the state of New York to visit the Cuyahoga Valley National Park today.

He says he feels bad for people who may be planning to come when many of the park's activities may be closed.

"Hopefully, they can resolve (any shutdown) as soon as possible," he says.

In the meantime, Sam and his family planned to enjoy their day in the park - while it is still completely open.