Coming to Cleveland: Journey & Def Leppard announce joint tour

CLEVELAND- Cleveland rocks and the latest summer tour just announced proves it.

Rock legends Def Leppard and Journey will be performing together in Cleveland May 28 at Quicken Loans Arena. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70 — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018

Journey founding member and lead guitarist, Neal Schon said in a news release Friday, “These co-headlining Journey Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!” Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2017.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott was also quoted saying, “This tour is going to be a blast! We’ve toured together before and it was massive. This time it’s going to be even bigger and better!”

The tour is promoted by Live Nation. Tickets range from $49.50-$179.50.