× 2 teens plead guilty in death of passenger hit by sandbag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of four teenage boys arrested in Ohio after a sandbag tossed from an interstate overpass killed a Michigan man have pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.

A prosecutor in Toledo said Friday the two boys, ages 14 and 15, didn’t toss the sandbag that killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan. She says one of the boys threw another sandbag from the overpass the night of Dec. 19.

Byrd died a few days after a sandbag smashed through the windshield of a car he was riding in on Interstate 75 in Toledo.

Two other boys remain charged in Byrd’s death.

The teenagers who pleaded guilty told a juvenile court judge they first started out throwing rocks before dropping sandbags off the overpass. They will be sentenced next month.