Youngstown business owner taken into custody by ICE could get stay in deportation

A Youngstown businessman who was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday in Brooklyn Heights might soon get a stay in deportation.

Amer “Al Adi” Othman thought he was meeting with officials, but was instead arrested by ICE agents and taken to the Geauga County Jail to be deported back to Jordan.

Amer has lived in the United States for nearly four decades, owns a successful business in downtown Youngstown, and has been married to a U.S. citizen for 30 years. Together, they have 4 children.

However, the government is trying to deport Othman, claiming his first marriage was fraudulent, therefore invalidating his green card.

“It was not a sham,” said Congressman Tim Ryan, 13th District (D), who has been extremely upset by Othman’s arrest and potential deportation.

Ryan rushed back to D.C. and announced Thursday the efforts which are under way to help Othman get his day in court.

“At about 5:30 p.m. tonight, a sub-committee of the House Judiciary Committee reported out a bill that will ask the Department of Homeland Security to review Amer’s case and it should lead to him not getting deported," said Ryan.

The bill has been given to DHS for review.

Ryan is hopeful Othman will get a six-month stay in deportation and a court hearing to explain his situation.

Othman has been on a hunger strike in jail, but is said to be in good spirits.

Ryan is trying to get Amer released from jail as soon as possible, calling him a good man who doesn’t deserve to be treated like a “common criminal.”

