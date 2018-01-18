Video: Sailboat breaks from from ice in Fairport Harbor, sails down Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio -- A 20-foot-long sailboat has broken free from the ice in Fairport Harbor.

The St. Nicholas had been frozen in place hundreds of yards from shore, just north of U.S. Coast Guard Station Fairport.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the red sailboat boat broke free from its moorings at a marina along the Grand River, and floated into Lake Erie during last week’s thaw. The lake then refroze, trapping the boat in ice.

Viewer Chuck Palek took video of the sailboat floating down the Grand River.

There is no word on if the owner has been found.

41.750043 -81.273992