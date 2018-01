AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a break-in earlier this week.

It happened at about 11:25 p.m. Monday at 24 North High St. in Akron.

According to police, the suspects forced open the door and stole a laptop. The crime was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Welser at 330-375-2490.