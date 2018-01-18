Two firefighters injured while fighting barn fire in Russell Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Two firefighters were injured while battling a barn and workshop fire in Russell Township Thursday night.

When fire crews arrived at the scene on Music Street, flames were shooting through the roof.

The firefighters were injured during a partial collapse. One firefighter had an injury to his face; the other had injuries to the neck and back.

The assistant fire chief said both firefighters were conscious and talking and are expected to be okay. They were both taken to the hospital.

The barn is a complete loss. There was no damage to the home in front of the barn.

A cause is being investigated.