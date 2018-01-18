× Southern Tier Brewing Company bringing brewery to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Cleveland’s craft beer scene is growing again as Southern Tier Brewing Company announced plans to open a brewery and tasting room downtown.

It’ll be located at 811 Prospect Ave. East in Cleveland’s Gateway District, according to a news release on Thursday.

“Cleveland is already one of the top craft beer markets in the country. We couldn’t be more excited to have a top-notch partner such as Southern Tier willing to make such a significant investment in our own backyard,” said Jason Edwards, Senior Vice President of Superior Beverage Group, in a news release.

Southern Tier was founded in Lakewood, New York in 2002. The company, which has another location in Pittsburgh, started distributing beer in Ohio in 2008 and partnered with Superior Beverage Group two years ago.

“Since we opened our doors, we’ve really appreciated the number of people from Cleveland who have visited us in Lakewood, so I couldn’t be happier to open a brewery there. The neighborhood is fun, has a lot going on, and it’s close to the Indians and Cavs. I can’t wait to get in there and start brewing really cool beer,” said Phin DeMink, Founder and COO of Southern Tier.