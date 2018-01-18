Report: New York man overdoses on heroin named after LeBron James

NEW YORK — A New York man died Tuesday after overdosing on heroin sold under the brand name “LeBron James,” police sources told the New York Daily News.

The 40-year-old man was found in the bathroom of a Brooklyn shelter.

Staff tried to revive him with two doses of naloxone, but he could not be saved, the Daily News reported.

Police sources said they found a hypodermic needle and two heroin packets stamped “LeBron James” at the scene.

It’s common for drug dealers to market their drugs with names of celebrities. Those celebrities have nothing to do with the manufacture or distribution of the drugs. The Daily News said the Cleveland Cavaliers did not respond to a request for comment.

According to USA Today, a Philadelphia man was arrested back in 2012 after he sold 140 packets of heroin printed with a label featuring James’ name to an undercover police officer.