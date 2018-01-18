North Olmsted mail carrier accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A mail carrier from North Olmsted has been charged after he was accused of stealing more than 700 pieces of mail.

According to the Department of Justice, Alaina Chalkley, 36, faces one count of willful obstruction of the passage of mail.

A press release states that Chalkley took 24 pieces of first-class mail, 17 gift cards, 14 tobacco mailers, 694 pieces of undelivered mail and an envelope containing lottery tickets worth $5. It allegedly happened between March and July 2017.

The case is being handled by the assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle K. Angeli following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General.