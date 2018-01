CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a news conference about charges stemming from the riot at the county’s juvenile detention center.

The Jan. 8 incident left thousands of dollars worth in damage at the facility, including busted ceiling tiles, broken light fixtures and clogged plumbing.

According to police radio recordings, juveniles were using chairs and threatening to stab officers with broken glass.

Continuing coverage on this story here