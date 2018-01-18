Missing: Anthony Olivera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Anthony Olivera was last seen Jan 7 in the area of West 130th Street and Puritas Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 37 and 5'8" tall. He weighs about 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown and tan coat, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2541.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**