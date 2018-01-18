× LeBron James named starter for 2018 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavs’ LeBron James has been named a starter for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

James received the most fan votes in the Eastern Conference, so he will choose rosters for Team LeBron.

This is the 14th year he’s been named an All-Star.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry was named captain for the Western Conference.

According to the NBA, under the new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, James and Curry will choose the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

The All-Star teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, but the captains will select the team rosters without regard for conference affiliation. Each captain’s first four selections must come from the pool of eight remaining starters. As the top overall finisher in fan voting, James will make the first pick.

The 67th NBA All-Star Game, featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio.

