January thaw on the way in time for the weekend

Not only did the sun feel great on Thursday, but it also gave us a chance to see the progress northward on the west-southwest horizon as the sun set tonight.

Temperatures will continue their slow moderation to near normal on Friday, then above for a three-day thaw!

Here is a look at overnight temperatures into early Friday morning:

Based on the pattern, winter is definitely not over. Our February outlook calls for below-normal temperatures in February with above-normal snowfall.

