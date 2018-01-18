Fox 8 Recipe Box: Veggie Pasta from Olive Garden

Spiralized Veggie Pasta
Inspired by Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean menu
A delicious combination of zucchini and squash noodles, tossed with whole grain linguine, tomatoes and garlic in a scampi herb sauce.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 lb. whole grain linguine, cooked
- 4-5 large zucchini, spiralized
- 4-5 large squash, spiralized
Garlic Herb Scampi Sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 oz. butter
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 3 Tbsp. basil, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup of grape tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of caramelized onions
- 1 Tbsp. sundried tomatoes
- 1/4 tsp. Calabrian Chile pepper paste
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Spiralize the zucchini and squash using a hand-held spiralizer or julienne peeler.
- Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a sauté pan, and heat to medium-high.
- Place spiralized noodles in the pan and sauté for about a minute. Remove from heat.
- Cook whole grain linguine according to box instructions, and strain when complete.
- Add spiralized vegetables to cooked pasta, and toss to avoid sticking. Set it aside.
- Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add crushed garlic and sauté for 1 minute or until it starts to brown.
- Add butter and white wine then season with salt and pepper.
- Let this simmer for about two minutes or until the mixture has reduced by half.
- While wine is reducing, add tomatoes, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes and Calabrian Chile pepper paste into a mixing bowl.
- Mix until ingredients are combined and add it to the sauté pan.
- Stir sauce until it’s blended well and the wine has reduced.
- Transfer pasta to plate and top with the scampi herb sauce.
- Sprinkle with chopped basil.
- Enjoy!
Recipe serves 4