Fox 8 Recipe Box: Veggie Pasta from Olive Garden

 Spiralized Veggie Pasta

Inspired by Olive Garden’s Tastes of the Mediterranean menu
A delicious combination of zucchini and squash noodles, tossed with whole grain linguine, tomatoes and garlic in a scampi herb sauce.

 Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/2 lb. whole grain linguine, cooked
  • 4-5 large zucchini, spiralized
  • 4-5 large squash, spiralized

Garlic Herb Scampi Sauce

  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 4 oz. butter
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 3 Tbsp. basil, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup of grape tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup of caramelized onions
  • 1 Tbsp. sundried tomatoes
  • 1/4 tsp. Calabrian Chile pepper paste
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  • Spiralize the zucchini and squash using a hand-held spiralizer or julienne peeler.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a sauté pan, and heat to medium-high.
  • Place spiralized noodles in the pan and sauté for about a minute. Remove from heat.
  • Cook whole grain linguine according to box instructions, and strain when complete.
  • Add spiralized vegetables to cooked pasta, and toss to avoid sticking. Set it aside.
  • Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.
  • Add crushed garlic and sauté for 1 minute or until it starts to brown.
  • Add butter and white wine then season with salt and pepper.
  • Let this simmer for about two minutes or until the mixture has reduced by half.
  • While wine is reducing, add tomatoes, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes and Calabrian Chile pepper paste into a mixing bowl.
  • Mix until ingredients are combined and add it to the sauté pan.
  • Stir sauce until it’s blended well and the wine has reduced.
  • Transfer pasta to plate and top with the scampi herb sauce.
  • Sprinkle with chopped basil.
  • Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4