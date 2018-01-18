False alarm! Monica Potter is not pregnant, clarifies Facebook post

False alarm!

Actress Monica Potter, who is from Northeast Ohio, is not pregnant despite multiple media reports making the announcement Thursday.

On Wednesday, Potter posted a photo of what appeared to be a pregnant belly along with the words: “I have something to share…”

But Thursday morning, she thanked everyone who has “sent me well wishes,” but said she was not pregnant.

She’s battling colitis.

“It’s never really talked about because it’s not sexy, pretty, our glamorous to say the least, so I decided to share a photo to possibly inspire my friends (you), create a platform to share stories, and rely on each other for support and guidance,” the post states. “I’ve had colitis for almost 2 years and sometimes when I get flareups it’s painful and frustrating, so for all of you who suffer from colitis or other abdominal issues, please know you’re not alone. ”

Watch the entire video below: